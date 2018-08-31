Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers/storms are possible during the evening but they won’t affect all locations. Most high school football games should be OK but there may still be some rain around at kickoff. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the mid/upper 70s during the evening before settling down into the lows 70s by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain exists but many spots probably won’t see a storm. Just have a poncho or umbrella if a passing shower/storm moves through your area. Coverage will lessen during the early evening hours and that should lower the rain threat for the MSU home opener in Starkville. Afternoon highs will be around 90 with southeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY-THURSDAY: We still anticipate about a 20% chance of rain each day. This means more time will be spent dry than wet. Highs should be in the low 90s with overnight lows staying in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat