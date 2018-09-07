Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms are possible during the evening but most high school games should be OK. Activity will diminish during the night but a few showers could linger past midnight, especially in our northwestern counties. Look for lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid weather is in store for us. The chance of pop-up showers and storms is about 30-40%. Highs will be around 90 but the heat index may be in the upper 90s at times. Pack a poncho for the Ole Miss game in Oxford just to be on the safe side. Rain chances will be lower in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama game so rain gear may not be a necessity there.

SUNDAY: We’ll have a decent chance of showers and storms with the rain chance up to 60%. Mid to low 80s could be it as far as highs are concerned.

NEXT WEEK: Rain opportunities look to be a little bit higher Monday & Tuesday versus the rest of the week. We’ll start out with highs in the mid to low 80s but upper 80s to around 90 should be more common by Thursday and Friday.

