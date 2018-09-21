Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A few showers and storms will be possible but not everyone will see get rain. Lows will be in the low 70s. Most high school football game will probably be rain free.

SATURDAY: There is a 40-50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some rain is possible during the Ole Miss game in Oxford so pack a poncho just to be safe. Odds of rain are lower for the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. Lows Saturday night look to be in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: A few more scattered showers and storms are likely. Plan on highs in the mid 80s. The chance of rain is 40-50%.

NEXT WEEK: The first week of fall is shaping up to be seasonably warm but unsettled. Daily chances of showers and storms exist as southerly winds keep humid air around. Highs stay in the 80s with lows around 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat