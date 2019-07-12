SUMMARY: The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will swirl through the Mississippi River Valley this weekend. For us that means an isolated tornado threat from Saturday PM into Monday in addition to a heavy rain threat. A swath of 2-8″ or more may fall across the WCBI viewing area between now and Monday night. Flooding, flash flooding, and scattered power outages are things that may occur during the coming days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and t-showers should mainly fade away before midnight but some activity may linger into the night on a isolated basis. Look for lows in the 70s with southeasterly breezes between 3 and 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 80s with southeasterly winds between 10 and 15 mph. Bands of showers and storms will be possible from about midday onward. Any cell may produce lightning and torrential downpours. There is also a low end risk for a tornado or two as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some showers/storms may occur but it is possible activity may pulse down a bit overall. Look for lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: The remnant circulation of Barry is expected to pass to our west through Louisiana and Arkansas; however, a band of heavy rain may still affect our region. Total storm rainfall is likely going to be highest west of US 45 where 2″ to 8″ or more may fall. East of US 45 there may be as little as 1″ to as much as 4″. A very sharp gradient may occur between areas that get soaked and areas that don’t get that much rain. The isolated tornado threat will continue as well.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Barry’s remnants will pull away by Tuesday but the chance of showers and storms will continue on a scattered basis for a few days. Gradually warming temperatures into the low and mid 90s can be expected as we see more and more sunshine. Heat index values are going to pulse back up into the 100s by the end of the week.

