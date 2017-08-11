Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few passing showers may linger past the evening and into the overnight hours but it should be a rather quiet night in most spots. Muggy lows in the low to mid 70s are on track yet again.

SATURDAY: Another warm and humid day is on track across the region. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms but not everyone will see a heavy downpour. Highs look to be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

SUNDAY: We’re going to keep a 30% chance of showers and storms going. Highs should push up to around 90°.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms look to be more numerous on Monday and Tuesday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected during those days as well. By Wednesday an upper level ridge of high pressure may strengthen here in the Deep South. If that happens then rain chances will go down and temperatures will climb back into the low 90s.

