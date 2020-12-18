Some weekend rain on the way

SUMMARY: Showers return to the region Saturday afternoon and they could linger into the first part of Sunday morning. Dry and relatively mild conditions build back in for early next week. A strong cold front is expected to push across our region late Wednesday or early Thursday. It’ll give us more rain and perhaps even a small chance at some frozen precipitation before the moisture moves away Thursday morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear during the evening with more clouds late. Lows around 30. Light wind.

SATURDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SE at 10 mph. Holiday shopping should be rain free for the first half of the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the morning. Highs in the low 50s. Total weekend rainfall generally in the 1/4” to 1/2” range.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Areas of rain develop out ahead of a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is at least a small chance at some frozen precipitation Thursday morning before the moisture leaves the region. We’ll keep watching the trends. Mild highs around 60 Wednesday will give way to blustery and cold 30s & 40s on Thursday.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Quiet and chilly. Morning temperatures in the low 20s with afternoon highs only in the 30s to low 40s.

