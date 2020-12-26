More weekend sun, rain chances next week

SUMMARY: Sunny skies will hang around for the rest of the holiday weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday night and Monday with a weak cold front but moisture will be limited. A stronger, wetter system is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. Several inches of rain and some storms could occur so we’ll have to keep watching it.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chill. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Milder highs in the upper 50s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Morning rain then mostly cloudy. Colder highs in the mid 40s.

