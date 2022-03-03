ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Welcome Center supervisor is accused of getting paid for time she did not work.

Ann Miller was indicted for embezzlement and fraud.

State Auditor Shad White’s office says a demand letter for more than 19 hundred dollars given to Miller when she surrendered.

Investigators believe Miller turned-in fraudulent timesheets in August and September 2021.

She worked at the Mississippi Welcome Center on Highway 78, near Tremont.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 25 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.