Well known Mississippi farmer is dead after tragic accident

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A well known Northeast Mississippi farmer is dead after a tragic accident this morning.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says it was around ten this morning when 69-year-old Roger Campbell was operating a tractor at his farm on Houston-Palestine Road in Baldwyn.

Green says the tractor flipped causing severe injuries to Campbell. He was taken to NMMC, where he was pronounced dead of severe chest trauma.

Campbell helped operate his family’s business, “Campbell Farms” his entire life. He and his partners were strong advocates of the boll weevil eradication project.

Services will be Sunday at East Mount Zion Baptist Church at 3 o clock.