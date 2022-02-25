West Elementary School staff and students are honoring local leaders

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff at West Elementary School in Oktibbeha County are honoring local leaders.

The school hosted its Black History Month program Friday morning. Students sang, recited poetry, and performed skits to help tell the story of African American accomplishments.

They also honored local leaders who have made an impact in the community. Our Aundrea Self was one of the honorees.

Others included Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough, former Police Chief Frank Nichols, former NBA player Travis Outlaw, and talk show host Tammie Tubbs.