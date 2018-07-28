West Point Annual Stuff The Bus

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI) – The West Point Junior Auxiliary held their annual “Stuff the Bus” this weekend.

The event collected everything from school supplies to uniforms. It helps the schools in West Point and all of Clay county.

Their goal is to fill an entire school bus full of supplies for those in need.

They hope to get enough supplies that school will be able to help students throughout the year.

“It means a lot a lot of the parents you know work really hard and the school supply list can be really long so sometimes if they come or if even throughout the year to keep them and so when they run out the teachers can just pull from the stacks that we give them and they can use it throughout the year,” said Junior Auxiliary Laura Tinsley.

The Junior Auxiliary will be handing out the collected supplies next week.