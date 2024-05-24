West Point-based nonprofit aims to help children

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping children heal is part of the mission of Sally Kate Winters Family Services.

Representatives from the West Point-based non-profit briefed business and community leaders in Columbus on some of the services they provide for children and teens across the area.

Sally Kate Winters provides emergency shelter for children in foster care. They also have a runaway youth program and a transitional living program for youth 16 to 22 years old.

The agency is also home to the Children’s Advocacy Center which conducts forensic interviews for victims of sexual abuse.

They also deal with cases of neglect and other abuse.

Staff members say recognizing the signs can be the first step to getting help for a child.

“Some of the neglect could be improper clothing, so wearing sweat pants or a sweatshirt during the summertime, or just being unbathed, not having proper hygiene. It could also be part of neglect. With physical abuse, any kind of scratches or bruises you see. That also can be a sign of having improper clothing for physical abuse, wearing long t-shirts and things in the summer as well,” said Kelly Michael, SKW Outreach Coordinator.

Those who are interested in volunteering with Sally Kate Winters Family Services can find that information at sallykatewinters.org

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X