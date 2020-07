WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The West Point Consolidated School District is changing its start date and adjusting plans for the fall semester.

The first day of school will now be August 31st, and the first day of school will look differently. The district says it’s going to start out with virtual distance learning.

Students who’ve already chosen to participate in face-to-face instruction, that day will be pushed back.

Staff is expected to be notified of schedule changes next week.