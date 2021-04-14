West Point Fire Department thanked for all their hard work

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – In the South, we let you know we care or say thank you with food.

OMG Grill House did just that today for some West Point firefighters.

The restaurant took the food to the fire station on Brame Avenue this morning.

Many people have had to change how they complete their job during the pandemic.

Firemen are no exception and the eatery wanted to make sure those heroes knew are acknowledged.

“Most of the people in the community that are essential workers, for a year, have not been recognized for all that they do and their dedication,” said T.A. Amos, Owner of OMG Grill House. “And we just wanted to give them lunch and show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

“This is one of the jobs, and there are other jobs, that cannot be videoed in, emailed in, work from home, work off the computer,” said Chief Ken Wilbourne, West Point Fire Department. “I mean, you can’t fight a fire virtually.”

Among other things, the firemen enjoyed some BBQ sandwiches.