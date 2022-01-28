West Point man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Formal charges have been filed against a man from West Point who turned himself in Thursday.

35-year-old Amonty Young surrendered to law enforcement in connection to a stabbing incident earlier in the day.

He’s charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping. His bond is set at $400,000.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the incident happened in the Tibbee Community.

Investigators believe Young stabbed one of the victims and physically assaulted an elderly female. Both victims are being treated at Baptist Memorial Columbus.

Young remains in the Clay County Jail.