West Point man found and arrested with 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers recovered 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun at a home in West Point.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said 34-year-old Jamarcus Nance of West Point was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with several other misdemeanor charges.

Scott said multiple departments obtained a search warrant for an address in the 100 block of South Division.

The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be worth up to $2,400.

Nance is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center with a bond of $17,527.25.

The preliminary hearing for Nance is scheduled for February 11, 2021.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Point Police Department assisted with the search.

The investigation is on-going.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.