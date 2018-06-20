West Point man injured in crash

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Soon after clearing the roadway from a crash that shut down a bridge on Highway 50, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers were called to another crash, just up the road.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Highway 50 at Pate Road.

Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed says the motor scooter went around a vehicle pulling out of Pate Road.

That’s when the 29 year old lost control and fell to the highway and was side swiped by a white Saturn.

The motorcyclist was taken to baptist, thankfully with only minor injuries.