West Point mayoral race too close to call

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point mayoral race is still too close to call.

Rod Bobo received 1,593 votes.

His closest competitor, Cole Bryan, garnered 1,503 votes.

A number of affidavit ballots still need to be counted and absentees that were postmarked before the day of the election have until April 13th to arrive.

Only 12 votes separate this race from being an outright victory for Bobo or a runoff with Bryan.

The Democratic Executive Committee is expected to meet on April 13th and that’s when a decision about the race could be made.