West Point now has curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – After several shootings, West Point police ask for and receive a city-wide curfew.

Police Chief Avery Cook says the curfew is from midnight to 5 AM.

He says the request comes after three shootings this past Sunday.

There was also a recent unrelated incident where a woman was injured in a shooting.

Cook says many of the recent shootings involved minors or young adults and all occurred after midnight.

Essential travel to and from work or for emergencies is allowed under the curfew.