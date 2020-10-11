West Point PD search for gunmen involved in multiple shootings

Officers don't know the motive of the shootings or the suspects involved.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A string of shootings in West Point leaves police looking for the gunmen.

Shots were fired around 2:28 a.m. in Nettlebrook Circle. Police say no injuries are reported.

Another shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on High Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

On North Division and Bug Street, multiple shots rang out. Again, no injures have been reported.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says a little after 7 a.m. a man was shot twice on Grove Street.

The victim was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He’s in stable condition.

If you have information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the West Point Police Department.