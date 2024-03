West Point PD wants citizens to be aware of a phone scam

If someone calls from the number 228-918-1362 pretending to be a juvenile female, asking for help, hang up and call 911.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Dept wants its residents to be aware of a phone scam in the area.

Do not give out personal information, offer money, or meet them anywhere.

