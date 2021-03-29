West Point police are searching for suspect in a Sunday morning shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are looking for the man they believe shot a woman early Sunday morning behind a local restaurant.

Officers were called to Jalyn’s Bar and Grill about one in the morning. A disturbance in the back parking lot turned into a shooting incident.

The victim was treated for injuries at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point and released.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat and black t-shirt at the time of the shooting.

Chief Avery Cook says nearby businesses received damage too.

“We want the citizens of West Point to be out doing things. But we want you to be safe at the same time. Having these gatherings, you have to be responsible. Everybody has to care about everybody else’s safety,” said Chief Avery Cook, West Point Police Department. “It’s just not the police’s job. We have to be responsible for our own safety as well and these shootings, we have to stop this. Somebody could be seriously or fatally hurt.”

If you have any information that would help police find the shooter, call Crimes toppers at 1800-530-7151.