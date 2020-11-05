West Point Police are searching for two men wanted for aggravated assault

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Two men are wanted for aggravated assault in West Point.

Investigators there have issued arrest warrants for Tjai Jones and Jamoni Tillman.

- Advertisement -

Both are wanted in connection with a Tuesday shooting at the West Point Deli, on North Division and Bugg Street.

One man was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries from the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.