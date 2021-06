WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a child sex crime investigation.

22-year-old Christopher Smith is charged with sexual battery.

Investigators tell WCBI that Smith was allegedly babysitting a 12-year-old when the reported incident occurred.

A report was first made on June 14th and police investigated about a week before making an arrest.

Smith’s bond is set at $250,000.