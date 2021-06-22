West Point shooting investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- One man went to the hospital following a Sunday evening shooting in West Point; leaving investigators trying to figure out exactly what happened. It was a little after 6:30 p.m. on June 20, 2021, when West Point police officers answered a call for help at Timberlane Apartments. Some families were outside while their children played. Fortunately, no one died, but one person was injured.

“They did not find a victim but within a few minutes of their arrival they were called by dispatch that someone had come to the emergency room with reports of being shot,” said West Point assistant chief of police Kennedy Meaders.

Meaders said some people have come forward to help them find the shooter, and that kind of information is vital for leading to an arrest.

“We’ve gotten some people to talk to us and a lot of people that don’t want to talk but right now we’re still like I said in the investigatory phase and just trying to piece it together to see what happened and hopefully later on we can put it together and make an arrest,” said Meaders.

Meaders said it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.

“We have to be you know more vigilant when we’re out there on the street the community has to be more vigilant we want the community to come to us and talk to us about what is going on in their community because we can’t be everywhere all the time,” said Meaders.

When investigators leave the scene of a crime; their job is just beginning.

“When we have major incidents in the city that crime is already solved on the street but I mean you can’t solve it on the street we have to get the evidence we have to collect the evidence and make sure that we are getting the right person,” said Meaders.

Meaders said the department plans to have more officers patrol in and around the apartment complex.

“We do direct patrols you know we put patrol officers over there and do constant patrol. Like a lot of police agencies we are a small agency and with limited numbers but we still have to put officers over there,” said Meaders.

Meaders said they do have a person of interest in the case, and if anyone has any information about the Sunday shooting call the West Point Police Department or Crime Stoppers.