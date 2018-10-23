Wet End to the Week

TUESDAY: A beautiful Fall day is in store for Tuesday. We will start off in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, many of us will make our way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will remain dry on Tuesday, with mostly clear skies. Overnight Tuesday, we will drop back down into the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another mostly sunny day is in store for us on Tuesday. Highs will once again climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday will be our last dry day before an upper level disturbance moves into our area overnight Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Rain will move across the entire area throughout the day on Thursday, as an upper-level low pressure system moves through Mississippi and Alabama. This will keep our high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We could see up to 1/4″ of rainfall on Thursday. Showers will continue overnight, as our lows drop down into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Showers will fade away early in the morning hours, giving way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of your Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will see clouds begin to break Friday night, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY/MONDAY: Your weekend looks dry and sunny! Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Monday will remain dry as well, with highs in the upper 60’s. Rain chances will remain near zero all weekend long, so be sure to get out and enjoy it!

