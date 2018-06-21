Wet End To The Week.

TODAY: Numerous showers and storms, some of which could be strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. An isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question, but the vast majority of storms will be below severe limits. Most of the showers and storms move through this morning, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals may exceed one inch in some areas. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: More scattered to numerous showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Rain chance around 70%. Overnight lows in the 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm possible Sunday, but most stay dry. Highs make it into the low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows stay in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday will see a typical summer pattern with highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, with daily afternoon storm chances.