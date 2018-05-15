Wet and Humid Pattern Emerges.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain around 20%. A heavy downpour with breezy winds can’t be ruled out. An isolated storm may continue overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

WED/THU/FRI: Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms could produce gusty winds, but no organized severe threat exists. Rain chance around 60%. Some showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 40%.