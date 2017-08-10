TODAY: Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Incredibly humid, with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. Winds south at 4-8 mph. Chance of rain around 50%.

TONIGHT: A lingering shower possible, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain around 20%.

FRIDAY: A bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Heat index values climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Scattered storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Storm coverage around 40%.

WEEKEND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered thunderstorms possible both days. Heat index values may climb into the upper 90s and low 100s Saturday. Chance of rain around 40-50%.

NEXT WEEK: Wet pattern continues into next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and daily showers and thunderstorms.