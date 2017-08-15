Summer Pattern Re-emerges

TODAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Highs at or approaching 90°. Heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Chance of rain around 50%.

TONIGHT: Perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 70s.

WED-THU-FRI: A more typical pattern for this time of year emerges. Hot and quite humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values may climb as high as 105°. Rain chances will hover around 30%.

WEEKEND: Summer pattern continues through the weekend with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, and a few scattered afternoon storms.

MONDAY: All eyes on this forecast as folks prepare to view the eclipse. This summertime pattern will remain in place on Monday, so while we hope everyone gets a good view, a few spots may deal with some cloud cover and a few scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance around 30%.