Wet Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Can’t rule out some patchy fog overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70s and upper 60s. We’ll call it partly cloudy but some spots still could see a stray shower by morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially during the heating of the day. Plan on highs in the upper 80s with a few reaching the low 90s. Low at night fall into the lower 70s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms continue to be expected as a boundary stays draped across our area. Look for temperatures to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows at night in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We’re watching to see if a back-door cold front sets up and drier air filters in from the east. While it’s arrival wouldn’t do much for our temperatures, but it would help to push some of the tropical moisture to the south and west. We’ll keep chances for scattered storms on the board and temperatures in the 90s. Lows Wednesday Night will fall to near 70.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Still a little uncertainty as to what happens, but if drier air can filter in from the north and east we’ll take down our chances of rain to only isolated showers. We’ll keep temperatures warm during the day and a bit cooler at night with chances for isolated to scattered storms.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll see isolated to scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder. Look for highs to remain in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

