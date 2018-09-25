Wet Weather Continues.

TODAY: Isolated to scattered showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain around 50%. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain overnight around 50%.

WED/THU: High temperatures take a dive into the low 80s mid week as a cold front pushes through. Wednesday, as the front pushes through, there will be numerous showers and storms across the area. Rain coverage around 70%. Showers and storms become more scattered Wednesday night and Thursday, with rain coverage around 50%. Overnight lows also drop into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: A general warming trend to end this week and start next week. Highs climb from the low to mid 80s Friday into the upper 80s by Monday. Scattered showers and storms each day, with the rain chance around 30%. Overnight lows remain in the mid to upper 60s.