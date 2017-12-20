Wet Weather Saturday, Sunny On Christmas

TONIGHT: Look for areas of clouds and fog to fill back in across the region. Temperatures should cool down into the 40s. Winds stay light.

THURSDAY: A lot of clouds can be expected during the morning with increasing amounts of sun during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. If your area stays cloudy most of the day then your high may be closer to 60. More sun could push highs closer to 70 in some lucky spots. Winds will be from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Winter officially begins at 10:28 a.m.

FRIDAY: Clouds fill back in as moisture levels increase. There is a 40% chance of showers during the daylight hours. Warm, southerly breezes may get highs close to 70 if not into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: There is nearly a 100% chance of rain with a cold front coming into the region. Forecast models hint at another 1/2” to 2”+ of rain between Friday morning and Saturday evening. Even more rain may fall just to our northwest during this time so it bears watching. At this point no widespread strong storm activity is expected with the front. Temperatures will be in the 60s early Saturday morning with afternoon temperatures falling into the 50s.

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler air is slated to return to the region. Look for highs in the 40s under variably cloudy skies. Lows Sunday night should be in the mid 20s but Santa will have a clear view of North Mississippi and West Alabama.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny and quiet weather is Mother Nature’s gift this year. Seasonably cool highs in the 40s appear to be more likely than not. There won’t be any travel issues around here.

