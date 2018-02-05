A Wetter Pattern This Week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Clouds continue to increase overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUE/WED: Round 1 of rain this week moves in starting on Tuesday. Scattered to numerous showers during the day Tuesday, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain becomes more widespread overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Widespread rain continues Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rainfall amounts in the 1-2 inch range over the 2 days, with locally higher amounts. Rain clears out by Wednesday night. Lows in the low 30s.

THU/FRI: A few clouds Thursday but dry. Highs in the mid 50s. Temps dip below freezing overnight Thursday, and highs climb into the 60s on Friday under sunny skies. Clouds move in Friday night, and lows stay in the 40s.

WEEKEND: More rain likely this weekend. Highs in the mid 60s, with an overnight low Saturday in the 40s.