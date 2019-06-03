Wetter Weather Later This Week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry today. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Mainly clear overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

TUE/WED: An isolated shower or two possible. Otherwise, dry and warm with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THU-SUN: The second half of the week will be much more unsettled. Multiple waves of showers and storms will move through the area dumping rain that could occasionally be heavy. Rainfall totals will be around 2-5 inches. With all the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will take a bit of a dive, back down into the 80s.