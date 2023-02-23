What investigators know so far about the Yokohama deadly shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Police are still looking for 41-year-old Willie Swain Jr. tonight.

WCBI talked to the sheriff about the what investigators know so far about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says gun violence continues to plague our communities, And the time of a

fistfight apparently seems to be gone.

You cannot see much over the hill at the Yokohama factory, but that is where 28-year-old Javerest Gray was shot and killed.

An employee at the plant who didn’t want to be identified told us the altercation started inside the factory and escalated outside, which led to gunfire.

Sherriff Eddie Scott said his deputies were dispatched to the scene after someone called 911.

“At about 7:05 this morning, when our first deputy arrived on the scene, he found a male lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be a gunshot wound”

Gray later died at North Mississippi medical center. And now, the Sherriff’s department is relying on all resources to gather information and find a motive..

“Yokohama has been real real cooperative. We’ve been on the phone with them practically every hour this morning since the incident.”

“Right now. We’re being assisted by multiple agencies, and state and local surrounding counties are helping us right now with this.”

And as for the investigation.

“We got a lot of long ways to go…”

If you see Willie Swain Junior you care encouraged to call 911 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

