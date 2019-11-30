Columbus, MISS. (WCBI) – Some strong to severe storms are in the forecast moving into the area tonight.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the area until 11 p.m.

Our team of meteorologists have been busy preparing for the Fall severe weather season, which traditionally peaks in November and December.

Mississippi and Alabama are no strangers to strong to severe storms, and many times they occur at night.

That’s why you should have a way to stay connected regardless of the threat for severe weather, as things can change rapidly in the region.

Use some of the following resources to build a severe weather plan, know where to go when a warning is issued and more.

Severe Weather Safety Information: learn more, build a plan, find community storm shelters and stay connected

Latest Forecast: get the latest forecast 24/7 from our WCBI Meteorologists

Live Coverage: follow WCBI during live severe weather coverage and during regularly scheduled newscasts

Mobile App: download the WCBI Mobile App, we’ll send push alerts to you if a warning is issued in your area

