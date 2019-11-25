Whistleblower on Lee County business wins lawsuit

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Guntown woman fired for being a whistleblower will be getting damages for her lost income.

A Lee County jury sided with Heather Walters who filed suit after she was fired from the caregiver firm, Brandi’s Hope.

Walters argued she was let go after she reported suspected abuse of a patient.

The Attorney General’s office did make an arrest of a worker at Brandi’s Hope based in part on her information.

Management of the facility said her complaint had nothing to do with her dismissal. The company said she violated company policy by using her personal phone to take the pictures.

Walters’ attorney said her client was awarded $100,000 for the damages she suffered because of the firing.