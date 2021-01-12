TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo city councilman says he is ready to lead the All America City as mayor.

Ward One Councilman Markel Whittington is running as a Republican in the Tupelo mayor’s race.

Whittington is a small business owner and has served for twelve years on the city council.

Whittington says as mayor, he would be sure and represent all residents, regardless of their political affiliation.

“The only thing I would like to put is respect back in City Hall, and make sure that we are the voice for the entire population of the city of Tupelo, not just a certain few, changes I would make would be just bring organizational structure to city hall and continue good sound business practices that we do in our everyday business,” Whittington said.

Whttington faces Lee County Supervisor Todd Jordan in the Republican primary. So far, no democrats have filed. The primary will be held in April, with the general election in June.