SUMMARY: Keep the rain gear and the umbrella handy for the second half of the workweek as we’ll see chances for widespread showers & storms. The combination of a weak front stalling to our north, tropical moisture to our south and some upper level energy will keep the chances going. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, lightning and some gusty winds. A general 1-3″ of rain may fall through Saturday with some spots getting much more and other perhaps getting much less. The trade off with increased rain chances & the cloud cover will be “cooler” summer highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the eastern Atlantic may become the 9th named system for 2020 Isaias over the net 24 hours. Recent models suggest it could affect Florida and the Caribbean, but we’ll keep watching.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Rain & storms chances become more widespread mid to late week as a cold front will stall out to our north. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times. These increased rain chances mean our temperatures won’t be quite as hot, as temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. We’re not looking at a complete washout all day as there will be some dry breaks, but just keep the umbrella & rain gear handy.

WEEKEND-EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cold front looks to pass through the area Saturday, ending our rain chances for the most part. We’ll leave in a chance for pop-up scattered showers and storms just in case, but things look to trend drier. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s so definitely some relief from the summer heat.

