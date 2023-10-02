Willie ‘Fly’ Manning loses appeal to US Supreme Court

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Willie “Fly” Manning loses his appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

Manning wanted the high court to allow his request to transfer DNA evidence in the trial to a different facility for testing.

The circuit court and Mississippi Supreme Court also rejected the request.

Manning was convicted on two counts of capital murder in 1994.

He killed Mississippi State students Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller on Pat Station Road in Oktibbeha County.

