The rain and wind that moved through the area earlier today has finally exited and most of us will stay dry overnight tonight. Sunny skies will return for tomorrow and the beginning of the week before rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly break up, leaving us with a mostly clear sky by the early morning hours. Lows will be near 50 with light winds.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun across the area with temperatures back to near 70. Northwesterly winds will make for a pleasant afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another relatively calm and quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows near 50.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s for the beginning of the week with mostly sunny skies. We may see some more clouds build and even a sprinkle on Tuesday, but most of us will see a picture-perfect day.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: A cold front will approach the area as we get into the middle of the week. Rain and storm chances will increase to 60% for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. With Thursday being Halloween, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the weather for trick-or-treating. At an early glance, it looks like the rain could move out just in time for a dry Halloween evening, but things can change. At this point, you may want to have an indoor backup plan just in case.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The coolest weather of the fall so far will move into the area for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s with morning lows in the upper 30s. Rain should be out of here by Friday, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

