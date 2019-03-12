TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with milder lows in the 50s. Winds will pick up by sunrise as well.

WEDNESDAY: It’ll be one of those “hold onto your hats” kind of days. Sustained wind from the southeast is expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Highs are going to be in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies should be the rule of thumb during the daylight hours.

WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Rain and storms will become likely mainly along and northwest of the Trace. While some gusty storms can’t be ruled out the threat of widespread severe weather appears to be low from the late evening onward but we’ll watch it. Breezy/windy conditions hang on and that’ll keep lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Look for another windy day with highs in the 70s. There is a chance of a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern. A brief tornado or two also can’t be totally ruled out. The threat of rain and storms will end by early evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cooler conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: A well deserved sunny and quiet stretch of weather settles in as a series of high pressure systems move through the region. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s while overnight lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. There may be a frost or freeze Saturday night/Sunday morning.

