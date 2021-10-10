Wings Over Winston fills skies in Louisville

In a small town, like Louisville, Wings Over Winston drew in crowds

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The air show didn’t go on in 2020, because of precautions surrounding the pandemic.

As planes left the runway, hundreds watched the airshow unfold. In a small town, like Louisville, Wings Over Winston drew in crowds from around the community.

“To me, it’s really beautiful and it’s great to see that this many people actually came out here today it really means a lot it feels normal again,” said spectator Devin Clay.

A variety of planes took to the sky as spectators watched in amazement. There were planes that were on static display; meaning they didn’t take off for flight.

Pilots, like Greg Koontz, wasn’t stranger to Wings over Winston.

“We came to the first Louisville airshow and they were small and just getting started we watched it grow and it’s big now it’s a top-notch entertainer and it’s great to be back,” said Koontz.

For Steve Gustafson and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, it was new territory. The Aeroshell team travels worldwide putting on airshows for millions of people.

“We do close formation precision aerobatics.. loops about six to eight feet apart up close and personal. You’ll be able to see us in the cockpit when we’re inverted right in front of the crowd,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson and Louisville mayor Will Hill wanted to make sure folks had the opportunity to attend.

“In many cases a pandemic makes us appreciate things a little bit more you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.. be with the community because that is something we’ve certainly missed,” said Hill.

The airshow was free and open to the public.