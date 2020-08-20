Winona aldermen meet to discuss moving confederate statue

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona aldermen discuss removing a confederate statue from the library grounds.

A special meeting was called this afternoon to discuss the matter.

The statue is located in front of the Winona Montgomery County Library.

Mayor Jerry Flowers says some citizens, who wished to remain anonymous, asked him to bring the matter before the board.

Flowers says the board took no action this evening.

He will research who owns the monument and other related issues and report back to aldermen on September first.