Winona Aldermen Name Interim Police Chief

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department is under new leadership.
At a special call meeting of the Winona Board of Aldermen Monday evening, aldermen accepted the resignations of Chief Tommy Bibbs and Chief Investigator Dan Herod.
Chief Bibbs is retiring from the department after 25 years of serving the citizens of Winona.
The Board appointed Calvin Young Interim Chief.
A new Mayor and Board of Aldermen will be sworn in this week, but won’t meet until July 6th.
They are expected to begin the search for a full-time chief then.