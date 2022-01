Winona police investigating shooting that left two people injured

WINONA,Miss. (WCBI)- Two people are hurt following a shooting in Winona.

Captain Miletello says shots were fired on Silver Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

One victim was taken to a local hospital. The second victim was air lifted to a hospital in Tupelo.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Call Winona Police if you have any information.

WCBI will release more information as it becomes available.