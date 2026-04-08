Winona Police make an arrest in 2021 death of a 3-month-old infant

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department made an arrest in the 2021 death of a 3-month-old infant.

According to the department, Winona PD arrested Detavion Meeks Sr. of Greenwood on April 8, 2026, in connection with the death of his infant son, Detavion Meeks Jr.

The investigation started after the infant was taken from Tyler Holmes Hospital to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital on March 26, 2021, with life-threatening injuries.

The infant suffered bleeding and swelling of the brain and later died on April 1, 2021.

Authorities have ruled the infant’s death a homicide from blunt force trauma.

Meeks Sr. is charged with Capital Murder, Felonious Child Abuse, and Child Deprivation of Necessaries with Substantial Harm.

Meeks Sr. is being held in the Leflore County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

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