Woman says she came home to find her son bleeding on the couch after deadly Winona shooting

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona.

The woman who lives at the Powell Street house with her children told WCBI that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.

“When I looked across the street over there, I saw the officer over there working on a child and I immediately threw my hands up and said, ‘Lord, I don’t know if that’s my baby, or whose child, but please take care of him,'” Sharon Merritt says.

On the scene of yesterday’s deadly shooting in Winona. House on Powell Street is surrounded by police tape and the porch is covered in shattered glass. You can also see a bloody T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/bpaUQ4l7CN — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 11, 2022

Another woman, who did not wish to be identified, says she was inside the house during the quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

“I heard a whole bunch of shooting…came outside, looked across the street and I just see the boy’s body just drop,” the woman says. “And I automatically knew he was dead.”

Winona Police say the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. and involved some kind of police chase and crash.

Merritt says she got a phone call at around that time that her 17-year-old son had been shot at their house in the 600 block of Powell Street.

“I immediately jumped up and get in the car and I told my sister-in-law, ‘Call my mom, tell her my baby’s been shot. L.J.’s been shot, I’m headed to the house,'” Merritt says.

She says her son La-Jerrion was shot in his leg.

Merritt and another witness say the body of the person killed in the shooting was found right about where these evidence markers are pic.twitter.com/wl4ilxMvgu — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 11, 2022

“He was on the couch bleeding and hollering and another victim that was shot was sitting there, blood pouring out of her arm,” Merritt says.

Multiple witnesses told WCBI that the body of the person killed in the shooting was found right across the street and there were several evidence markers in the same area.

Merritt says La-Jerrion was taken to the hospital in Jackson and expected him to be discharged Thursday on crutches.

But she and others in the community remain distraught.

“I’m scared to go outside,” the other woman says. “For a walk or anything. You can’t trust nobody these days.”

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels told WCBI that he was not available to speak on camera Thursday as the investigation continues. But he did say they would work on putting out a press release as soon as possible.

Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case.