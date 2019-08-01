Winona teachers gear up for upcoming school year

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – As students gear up for the start of the school, so do their teachers.

The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated school district held a professional development conference for all their teachers.

Teachers had the opportunity to work on the skills they want to grow and earn continuing education credit towards renewing their license.

Over the past few years, the program has been a big help for teachers.

“I had a teacher tell me this morning that she was able to get all of her CEU credits that she needed to be able to turn in her certificate to turn into the state department to renew her license. Right here, for free, without having to take off work to travel somewhere at her or his expense to training outside of Winona outside of here,” said Angela Bridges.

Bridges said many of the trainers volunteered their time.